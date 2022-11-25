Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

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Bo's avatar
Bo
Nov 25, 2022

Thank you so much for sharing your emotions, your obvious concern for your patient and the trouble you had with not making the decision for them.

I’m curious about several things.

Why is surgery even an option in these cases? Just because something could be done, doesn’t mean it should be done.

Why not have a hospice team member speak with the family?

My mom had Alzheimer’s. One day I found her in the closet putting her foot through the arm of a long sleeve shirt and upset she couldn’t get her pants on. She’d often walk around with balled up used toilet paper in her unclenching fist bc she had forgotten to open her hand and drop it in the toilet after she went. After she passed away I found multiple used toilet paper balls hidden in her closet and in drawers of her clothes.

My mom was truly a gift from god as the most angelic person I ever knew. She has told me numerous times over she did not want to live like her father (who also had Alzheimer’s).

She had a mass or scar tissue from previous bouts of diverticulitis/abcess causing an obstruction and severe abdominal pain. Her abdomen was distended and it was obvious that she needed serious intervention to relieve pain.

I don’t know why (she had soooo many ct scans…) and so many horribly painful enemas for the week stay she had in the hospital that no one even brought up the option of hospice. It obviously wasn’t constipation even though that’s what she was being treated for. She really didn’t get appropriate pain management in the hospital.

Once they realized it wasn’t constipation, two surgeons came in and were really pushing surgery. This woman’s brain was no where near ever being normal and was only going to get worse.

I declined the surgical option and I can see where probably a lot of people would have just gone with that because no one offered hospice as the FIRST choice.

I had my mom taken from the hospital to Haven Hospice which was one of the people that came to speak to me at her bedside on what they could offer.

I personally am going to sign up for hospice care now bc I never want to get in that position where people want to cut on me just to preserve a body that needs full time nursing care. 😀. When did dying as an old person become such a terrible thing?

Anyway, I say all this from a veterinarians perspective. And most of the time I tell clients that they really need to be the ones to decide on euthanizing their pets because I don’t live with them to know their qol on a daily basis. But the clients always ask ‘what would you do if this was your pet’. If I know they don’t want to be the one deciding, I will decide for them. I know people are far different but sometimes it’s just obvious and I have no problem being the deciding factor. I also say ‘let’s try this first’ and sometimes see the pet back years later. It’s all so complicated, but in the end, there will be an end. Why would a surgeon even want to try and prolong the life of someone whose brain is not present and never will be. How is that even ethical?

Thank you so much for sharing your heart. I have yet to meet a human doctor that cares so much for their patient.

Bo

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JDK's avatar
JDK
Nov 25, 2022

Thank you for again sharing you reflections and experiences:

Here is a rashamon edit of your reflection for your consideration.

"WD put his hand up to stop me one other time during our relationship, when I broached the idea of choosing a health care proxy and discussing advanced directives. He said, “If the time comes, I trust you and my wife will know what is best.”"

"The surgical service was recommending surgery"

Your counsel was that you felt having a family meeting was best. That's why you recommended the meeting. And Mrs D took your advice and had a family meeting that ended in unanimity.

"Of course, maybe the decision that WD’s family made was the right one and I still can’t see it. Maybe his final weeks of suffering was worth it for the family to live, comfortable that they had given him every chance. He had to endure 6 weeks of pain for the good of his family. If this is the case, I like to think that WD would have borne that cross for his family."

Your suggestion to have a family meeting led to a family decision that gave him time to ultimately be able to directly participate in his own final directives: "He used what little strength he had left to pull me close and whisper to me, “Dr. Cifu, let me die.”"

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