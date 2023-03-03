Sensible Medicine

Bridget Cresto
Mar 3, 2023

AND, thank you for recording in your own voice! My eyes are not what they used to be, and I need to listen to most articles. Thank goodness for technology!

Linda McConnell
Mar 3, 2023Edited

This is a beautiful recollection of your practice history. I grieve as I read because my own PCP with whom I bonded for decades collapsed under the ever growing demands of his field. EMR. Coding. Nights on-call. Cash flow. He ended up working with another MD to help share the load (so to speak). That was helpful for only a short while. Finally has ended up in a "concierge" type system. Where I was once Linda, I became #_____, DOB____. But I fondly remember the years I was treated as an entire entity because he knew my family, my history, the joys and heartaches I dealt with. Thank you for being who you are.

