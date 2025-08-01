Sensible Medicine

shawn morehead
3h

Dr. Cifu, You and I are about the same age. I have been in residency education for 30 years, now as a Program Director in Family Medicine for the last 5 years in a semi-rural location in the SE US. Culturally, we are a far cry from Boston, but people are the same everywhere. Everything you wrote resonated with me as I have had the same experiences over these many years.

Despite being told not to accept the gifts of patients, I frequently wear a bracelet made for me by a patient who I have cared for with our residents since moving to this new location. Twenty years ago, an elderly lady whom I diagnosed with hyperthyroidism as the cause of her atrial fibrillation, which had disabled her knitting ability, brought me a hand-made blanket for my new home. She had asked me once ( I had not remembered) about the colors of my decor, creating a beautiful masterpiece which took her a year to complete. She and her daughter came to the clinic to present it to me near the end of her life (she died a few months later). I accepted it through tears and heartfelt thanks that any patient had cared enough for me to be so meticulous and thoughtful. Can anyone imagine turning down such a gift? Never. I would rather have gone to jail than perpetuate such an uncaring act.

We have far too many stupid and thoughtless "rules" to follow in medicine which have, in many ways, destroyed the doctor-patient relationship. I find myself frequently telling my residents to consider Direct Primary Care as a mechanism to take back control of patient care and those relationships rather than bow to insurance and other external forces that care little about outcomes other than profit margin.

Thank you for such a thoughtful piece of writing and exceptional advice.

M. Shawn Morehead MD

TiredMedStudent
7h

Thank you for this wonderful piece, Dr. Cifu. As I read it and tried to put myself in your shoes, all I could think about was the blaring red flags on epic for EJs “care gaps” and quality metrics that I would not have met. I feel that I have lots of patients like EJ, who are pleasant and kind but always have a ton of problems which make it next to impossible to ever close out the care gaps while addressing their acute concerns in 10 minutes…

Usually, when I see these patients names come up on my schedule I end up getting immediate anxiety as I can anticipate the fact that I won’t address anything epic is telling me to, and will have to explain that to my preceptors. Any advice on how you kept this anxiety in check when you approached patients such as EJ? It feels to me that it is detracting from my ability to bond with patients as you did.

