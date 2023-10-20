Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

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barbara ford's avatar
barbara ford
Oct 20, 2023

Two days before my Dad died i remember how he smelled like a new baby—-fresh and clean and distinctly wonderful. i thought it was as though God had started making him new again, getting Dad ready for his life in heaven.

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Logical Madman's avatar
Logical Madman
Oct 20, 2023

Beautifully written.

Reminds me of something my mom often tells.

"We are nothing but a collection of memories".

Each passing moment in our lives will either register as a memory and stay with us for a long, long time, or be forgotten out of existence.

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