Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

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Owlshead5's avatar
Owlshead5
Dec 15, 2023

I'm impressed by your humility to admit these "failures". It shows your care and integrity. Many doctors wouldn't be willing to write these types of events with their patients. Good for you! You are an imperfect human just like the rest of us. I suspect a lovely human.

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barbara ford
Dec 15, 2023

my take away from your experiences comes from your days working in the family store and the wisdom of your cousin/uncles: “what that person wants, we don’t sell”, and “I hope the door didn’t hit her on the way out.” No one can please everyone and some people look for reasons to find fault. (i know this from having been these ornery types!)

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