Paul Whitehead
7h

I witnessed the worst outcome for a ‘VIP’ as a surgical intern during my second ED rotation when the 10-year-old son of one of the surgical attendings was brought in after being hit by a car while riding his bike. By this time, late in the year, our team of residents were like a well oiled machine, quickly establishing the ABCs (airway, breathing, circulation), imaging with cassettes on the table (pre-CT) and getting the injured to the OR. Suddenly, all of the surgical attendings descended on the room, pushed all of us in training aside, squabbled over how to proceed while he laid motionless on the table without even an IV. We watched in horror, but unable to push back because of the politics of the situation, while the young boy died. He probably would have died anyway, but his VIP status certainly didn’t provide superior care.

Matt Phillips
5h

I have some great stories.

As in cardiologist in the military, we would bring back every bypass patient at 90 days for a heart catheterization. We wanted to make sure the grafts were open. This was in the Stone Age 1984. Interestingly 15% of all graphs were closed. We had a four-star general, who simply came back, went to the ward. The Nurse's knew him so they gave him a bed. The interns came and did their usual physical. Yes we actually admitted people for our catheterizations as well .8 Fr catheters full heparin. I had fingers of Steel holding groins

Eventually, the C suite found out and went bonkers.

We were taught interestingly, that if a general gets bumped off you could survive that, but if you lost an airman not so much. The culture was really troop oriented.

When one of our presidents was hospitalized with a fib at Walter Reed- the doctors on TV from his team were discussing his treatment. Meanwhile, it was the cardiology fellow who wrote all the orders and made the decisions. It was pretty funny because everyone knew what was actually happening.

We were taught that when you deviate for VIPs, you could really harm them.

Finally, there's a very famous person in political circles . He had a cardiac surgery. The cardiologist went in to talk to him the phone rang, and the person asked to cardiologist to step out because the caller ID said PUTIN.

VIPs get creature comforts that's life . When world leaders call you after surgery you'll get VIP treatment too.

In the meantime, you'll get the same medical care because you don't want their care for sure..

