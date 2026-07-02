Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

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Diana N's avatar
Diana N
5m

All excellent points. The digs at the current administration aren't necessary, though. This has been a growing problem for the past fifty years or more. If the Trump presidency is a catalyst for correction, take that as an opportunity for much-needed reform that ought not to be kicked down the road again.

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