This is exactly the problem. The science only covers a very short time and these drugs are used for much longer. I too think antidepressant withdrawal is often mistaken for relapse. I can see the faces of my own patients who educated me and informed my own practice in the early ‘90s before medical literature contained anything useful on this subject. This withdrawal is certainly distressing to those afflicted. While not as intense as opiate or amphetamine withdrawal it’s real danger is that it will be mistaken for the original disorder for which it was prescribed. In this catch-22 the drugs might be continued ad infinitum.

Just one more observation. Meta-analysis is not science as this author states. It is a statistical stratagem that can be useful to indicate areas that need actual scientific activity but in and of itself it should not be given settled science status.

This is a welcome correction to the original article, and it comes from a family doc who probably is better postured to see the real-world complications of antidepressant use over time. Jeffrey C. Danco, Doctor of Psychology

