Eileen RN, FMCHC
First, I want to apologize for several of the comments here. As a functional medicine health coach, I embrace alternative medicine, and it saved my life, but some of the comments here are ill-informed. Having a blood sugar of 200 is never a normal thing, and it coming down after a walk to 175 doesn’t mean much. She still has diabetes. What I would like to address is that I think you’re very brave for posting this and very vulnerable and I’m sad that people completely missed the point of your article and instead decided to bash you for things that they are upset with the medical community about, some which are not even true.

Finally, and most importantly, I hope you are doing better. I’m a 20 year cancer survivor, and if I hadn’t become curious about why I developed cancer in the first place, I never would have found functional medicine and I never would have discovered through their help that I had toxic mercury levels.

I’m glad you’re blogging, and I also think that other physicians can learn a lot from your experience. Thank you for your article. My best wishes for continued recovery.

Jenni Roberts
Wow—I only thought I would see “excellent article” in the comments! People with no concept of the long term effects of “asymptomatic diabetes”??!! still have the right to free speech.

Excellent article, Dr. Bates! I appreciate the personal insight of denial and finding solid communication grounds. I hope you stay well, have lots of hair growth, and continue to practice with that wisdom.

Thank you for your experience.

