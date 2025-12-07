This is one of those topics that I should just stay away from. I am likely to make everyone angry and give people ammunition (and a quotation) to use against me from the right and left. But I have a cold, I am spending most of the weekend on the couch, so what else am I going to do?

Last week, the ACIP decided, on an 8-3 vote, to change the recommendations for hepatitis B vaccination. The new policy would mean that women who test negative for hepatitis B would decide “when or if” their newborn infant is vaccinated. It seems the recommendation will be to begin hepatitis B vaccination at 2 months. The previous recommendation was that newborns with hepatitis B-negative mothers get their first shot within 24 hours of birth.

The previous recommendation, that children of mothers known to be infected, or whose status is unknown, be immunized within the first 12 hours of life, will not change.

The mainstream media (NYT, NPR) and many important voices in the vaccine community (Paul Offit, Peter Hotez) strongly opposed the decision. The reasons to oppose the decision include:

The hepatitis B vaccine is safe and effective and has markedly reduced vertical and horizontal transmission of hepatitis B in children.

RFK Jr., though popular based on his commentary on diet and exercise, was appointed based on fringe antivax beliefs. Since his appointment, he has, unsurprisingly, been more active on the anti-vaccines front than on the MAHA front.

The decisions are being made by RFK Jr.’s handpicked ACIP, which includes people with a clear antivax agenda and/or a lack of traditional expertise.

I agree that the decision is wrong. As stated above, the hepatitis B vaccine is effective. It is also safe. As much as the antivax and vaccine-skeptical among us might think, there is zero evidence of harm. Changing the vaccine schedule offers a tiny bit of harm with no benefit.

So, what is the argument to be made to react less vociferously to this change?

First, the harm of making this change is really small. If children get vaccinated a bit later (2 months), the only kids at increased risk of hepatitis B are those whose mothers were recently infected (false negative tests) or those exposed to hepatitis B by household contacts during the first 2 months of life. Add to this that no vaccine is 100% effective, and we are talking about harm to a tiny number of children.

Second, although the vaccine poses no physical harm to a child, our current approach of relentlessly increasing the number of recommended vaccines (up 300% since I graduated from medical school) with little tolerance for personal decision-making has probably caused societal harm. It has, perhaps, helped breed some of the antivax sentiments we are dealing with. Might giving a little bit, in a way that causes little harm, actually help us agree a bit more?

One would argue not to turn down the heat because the answer to my rhetorical question above is almost certainly, “No!”

You can also make the “don’t give an inch” argument. I imagine this going: “RFK Jr. really wants to undermine all our hard-won successes in vaccinating the public. Sure, there is little harm in this change, but if we don’t fight him here, next he comes for polio, MMR, and DTaP.” Although I am sensitive to this argument, most slippery-slope arguments are, well, a slippery slope.

Conclusion

I expect we are in for more changes to the vaccine schedule. We are also in for many more strident arguments. I know it is hopeless to ask, but I would like to hear a bit more honesty from both sides. From the RFK Jr. side, I’d love to hear an admission that we have no evidence of vaccine danger. He could argue that the reason to entertain changes is to give people more choice when it poses little risk to individuals or the public in general. He could also stress that the hepatitis B vaccine prevents diseases as diverse as hepatic cirrhosis, esophageal varices, and hepatocellular carcinoma. From the traditional public health community, I’d like some nuance that not every change signals a return to 19th-century levels of infectious disease.