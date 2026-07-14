Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

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Andrew Berggren's avatar
Andrew Berggren
8h

This is a fantastic overview. One of the lowlights of a typical clinic day for me is a patient bringing in an elevated Lp(a) someone else ordered. Whatever happened to the maximum "Don't order a test unless you know what you're going to do with it"?

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Robird's avatar
Robird
8h

Thanks for the well reasoned commentary.

The suspicion that universal testing ( including first degree relatives!) is a ploy for future pharmaceutical sales is well founded. Seems Lp(a) testing should be confined to research settings until an effective treatment exists and it shows absolute clinical benefit that outweighs the risk and cost. A marginal improvement at enormous expense is worse than no treatment at all.

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