Sir Robert Hutchison (1871-1960) offered “the physician’s prayer'“

From inability to let well alone, from too much zeal for the new and contempt for what is old, from putting knowledge before wisdom, science before art and cleverness before common sense, from treating patients as cases and from making the cure of the disease more grievous than the endurance of the same, good Lord deliver us.

In November of last year, I offered critical appraisal of an extremely flawed EARLY TAVR trial. Proponents and the company that make the aortic valve designed the trial to be positive.

The question: should a patient with severe aortic stenosis but no symptoms be watched (clinical surveillance) or operated on? In the case of EARLY TAVR, the operation would be with a transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) not a surgical replacement. (TAVR vs SAVR is a related debate).

But the issue at hand today is early intervention or clinical surveillance of these patients who have no complaints.

This month, three key opinion leaders, from Vanderbilt, Harvard, and Mayo clinic, penned an editorial in JAMA-Cardiology proposing that the time has come for early intervention in asymptomatic aortic stenosis.

It would be a major change in practice. For years, we waited for symptoms before intervening on these patients. Shortness of breath with exertion, angina and fainting are the triad of symptoms from AS.

But the KOLs, two of whom, report financial conflicts of interest with a maker of aortic valves, cite the EARLY-TAVR trial and two other trials to conclude that the

…data supporting prompt intervention are substantially stronger than the data supporting clinical surveillance (CS). In our opinion, the routine and preferred strategy for asymptomatic patients with severe AS should shift from CS (current default strategy) to prompt performance of AVR with some exceptions…

Implications of this proposal

I do not agree with their conclusion. But before I tell you why, I want to set out the significance for this proposed practice change.



The likely result in lowering the threshold for valve intervention will be to increase the number of transcatheter procedures much more than surgical interventions. The picture comes from a recent paper on trends in aortic valve interventions. Blue is surgery; orange is TAVR.



There are many reasons for this trend towards more TAVR. The least nefarious is that patients prefer not having open heart surgery if they can avoid it. The tension comes in offering TAVR to younger patients because there are serious questions about valve durability and the need for re-operation sooner with TAVR vs SAVR. That’s a debate for another day.

Suffice to say that any movement to operate early on AS will lead to greater use of TAVR procedures and valves.

Critical Appraisal of the Evidence for Early AV intervention

I refer you now to my Nov 11 column on EARLY TAVR. In short, the trial compared clinical surveillance to early TAVR in 900 patients. The issue was in the choice of the primary endpoint, which was a composite of death, stroke, or “unplanned hospitalization for cardiac causes.”

The topline results reported a statistically significant 50% reduction in the primary endpoint with the early TAVR group. The sole driver of the primary endpoint was unplanned hospitalization, mostly for symptoms of AS. Death and stroke were not different.

The problem was that this was unblinded trial so patients in the surveillance arm knew that they had severe AS but were not treated whereas the other group got “fixed.” It’s a classic problem with a phenomenon called faith healing and subtraction anxiety.

The key opinion leaders also cited two other trials in support of their call for early intervention.

Trial 1: One is called the EVOLVED RCT of 224 patients with asymptomatic AS and evidence of scar tissue in the left ventricle. This UK/Australian trial compared clinical surveillance to early aortic valve intervention with either TAVR (25%) or SAVR (75%).

A primary outcome event of death or unplanned AS-related hospital admission occurred in 18% of the early group vs 23% of the clinical surveillance arm. That 21% relative risk reduction did not meet statistical significance. (HR 0.79, 95% confidence intervals 0.44-1.43). Death rates were similar.

How did our KOLs deal with a nonsignificant trial? Easy. They wrote that the trial was underpowered with wide confidence intervals, which was true, but does not mean it would have been positive with more data. The KOLs also say the long time from diagnosis to intervention (5 months) favored the control arm. They write that 9 events in the early intervention group occurred before the valve intervention—implying that surgery would have saved patients from these events, which is pure speculation.

Trial 2: The other trial cited in favor of early intervention was—at least—positive. The Serbian AVATAR trial randomized 157 patients with asymptomatic AS to clinical surveillance vs surgical AVR. The primary endpoint of death, MI, stroke or unplanned hospitalization for heart failure occurred 15% of patients in the surgery arm vs 34% in the surveillance arm. This 54% relative risk reduction was statistically significant. HR 0.46 95% CI 0.23-0.90). Death was 50% lower and HF hospitalization was 68% lower in the surgery arm but neither reached statistical significance alone. Curious though was that death due to cardiac causes were identical.

The authors rightly called this evidence “preliminary support” for early surgery. It is preliminary because of the very small numbers of patients and events, as well as, the lack of difference in cardiac deaths.

My Summary

The KOL’s proposal to change practice of patients who complain of nothing--from clinical surveillance to a major intervention rests on dubious evidence. One trial, EVOLVED, is clearly nonsignificant, albeit underpowered. Another trial, the EARLY TAVR, was so biased in design that it was useless for clinical translation. And the third trial, AVATAR, was rightly deemed preliminary by its authors.

Lowering the bar of operating on asymptomatic patients will help the makers of aortic valves, the doctors who implant them and the hospitals that provide care.

But I hope to have persuaded you that the evidence that patients are better off being operated on based solely on an ultrasound image rather than symptoms is insufficient.

The approach to patients with asymptomatic aortic valve stenosis should remain conservative. That is, a good doctor pays close attention to symptoms and intervenes when the patient describes limitations due to the tight valve.

This does require careful questioning and listening, as some patients change their life to accommodate to the low flow through the valve.