Why do you think no one on NEJM peer review board saw these glaring issues with this study design? It is becoming clear to me that unquestionably accepting information from these previously respectable purveyors of medical discovery is foolish, and also lazy. We owe it to our profession and our patients to do the hard work as you have done, and critically call out these issues. Thank you again for clarifying what seems to be an obvious problem. Perhaps embarrassing these folks, as you have done, can have a positive effect, but something tells me I should not hold my breath waiting.

The real groupthink is ignoring the role of rT3 in a fib. It’s been established beyond any doubt that a fib is connected with high rT3. And many older folks with a fib are routinely prescribed T4 which makes the problem worse.

So I would say physicians are the cause of a lot of a fib and these sorts of studies ignore the basic fundamentals in favor of very expensive interventions.

Physicians are taught to “ablate” — a form of cauterization — instead of treating a fib as a thyroid disorder brought on by patients with poor metabolic rate, high cortisol, and low thyroid function.

I’ve spoken to doctors about this, including an endocrinologist recently, and they all just scoff at this and shut me down even though there is ample evidence.

so-called “sub clinical hypothyroidism” and similar terms mean the same thing. Tuning a patient’s T4-only dose using TSH levels is madness.

Very very few studies, let alone doctors, even bother to test for rT3.

Shame on Big Medicine.

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27857052/

Results: “permanent A fib” group showed higher FT4 and rT3 (1.41 vs. 1.27 ng/dl, p=0.0007; 0.61 vs. 0.32 ng/ml, p<0.0001, respectively). With ROC curve analysis the biochemical thyroid related factor of the highest prognostic value for PAF occurrence (with the highest sensitivity and specificity: 77% and 72%, respectively) was rT3 with the cut-off of above 0.3 ng/ml. Also, a positive correlation between rT3 levels and left ventricular posterior wall diameter was observed (Spearman's correlation coefficient 0.33, p=0.0093).

