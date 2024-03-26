Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

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Lynn Edwards's avatar
Lynn Edwards
Mar 26, 2024

The marketing has hooked me. I will buy the "Be A Confounder" T shirt.

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barbara ford's avatar
barbara ford
Mar 26, 2024

You forgot to include the line of supplements marketed under your name priced ridiculously high. Besides that, you nailed it!!

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