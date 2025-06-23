Sensible Medicine

Rosemary
7h

I want to see the data on how JCAHO is saving lives by not allowing drinks at the nurses station. Really ready to go to the research on that one.

Matt Phillips
7hEdited

The purpose of ABIM if you put money aside is to assure public safety. Ironically, I was sitting in a MOC review course in DC. I received an urgent phone call and when I answered, I was told by a paramedic that my wife had a severe headache while visiting family, she collapsed with a grandmal seizure and now was unresponsive. I was distraught but eventually somehow made it back to the hotel and eventually reached an emergency room physician. His exact words were "she's awake I'll call you". When I got through security at the airport, the phone rang and he said "it's a subdural the surgeons on the way ". I thought for a second and said "I don't know you, but you seem to know what you're doing. as a colleague please do I need to transfer her or can this person take care of it?". He thought for a second and said "yes this person can , the one tomorrow no" . And there you have it , all of the MOC outcomes distilled into what physicians know on a daily basis. There are people who clearly are not performing up to quality, but if you try to do something about it, especially if you're in a competitive hospital with multiple practices it's impossible. One of the reasons the heart hospital we owned met every quality metric and then some, was because it was a single practice with a single group. Four physicians of a board could do what needs to be done without fear of restraint of trade or other legal action that would be significant. If you want to deal with the burden of a ABIM unfortunately as a group we need to deal with the reality we all know. Sort of like the Godfather , we know where the bodies are buried . In every city in America there are a few percentage of bad actors as in every profession. Until there's way for us to deal with that in a compassionate and rational way this will continue .

If you want to do an interesting study on outcomes, compare the cities in terms of desirability to live versus outcomes. We had 100 applicants one year for position in cardiology in a suburb of Austin.

It's a competition for jobs in nice cities that allows practices in hospitals to choose and while that too is subjective, the statistics of having a greater applicant pool probably holds

As the practice grew and got to the critical mass of close to 50, we were also able to evaluate abilities a lot easier due to the "network" of doctors. It seems graduation from fellowship does not mean quality either. All of our physicians were on a two year probation with every three month evaluations in writing. This is post fellowship and post being signed off on.

It was necessary.

No patient cares what your test score is, but they want to know if their family is in the ER with a life-threatening problem the person driving in able to handle it.

Thankfully, airplanes have the technology to help. The instant access to information and maybe even AI can help Medicine in the same way except perhaps in the OR.

Unfortunately, now I've been on all sides. Physician, physician president of a group, patient and family member. It sure is a lot easier when the physicians involved are high-quality and not lunatics. That's another post.

Figuring that out before you hire them, work with them or before they see you or your family is the challenge. Once they pass the basic board certification, the test scores are not helpful.

