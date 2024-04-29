Sensible Medicine

JohnS
Apr 29, 2024

I concluded a while ago that observational studies aren’t worth the electricity it takes to store them. They give authoritarians a rational to rule over us: pressure us to spend money, force us to wear masks, take vaccines we don’t want, close down businesses. They do this even when RCTs are available that paint a very different picture.

One motivation is to create the illusion that they are protecting us from the dangers of the world, unlike their opponents. First decide the policy, then select from a near infinite number of studies that justify the policy. This isn’t a conspiracy, it’s just the lowbrow behavior that emerges from a less than ethical establishment.

The other great motivation is money. Observational studies bring lots and lots of money: useless tests, therapies, and pharmaceuticals. People waste hours of their lives watching meaningless videos, with lots of impressive jargon, claiming this or that based on observational studies.

The most disgusting aspect of this is that when a rare bird comes along who tries to warn the public: Vinay Prasad, Tracy Hoeg, Gilbert Welch, Robert Whitaker, Clare Craig, the attack machine tries to destroy them, and the attackers are usually MDs.

We live in predatory world; you had better learn to protect yourself.

J Lee MD PhD
Apr 29, 2024Edited

I enjoyed reading this post of yours but cringed and had rigors when I saw you use the latest "buzzword du jour" -- I refer to this SPACE thing. All of a sudden, and for mysterious reasons, plenty of folks no longer talk or write about (for example) some development in the field of cardiology; instead they feel compelled to use the precious verbiage, "cardiology space". Ditto for just about every other discipline or work activity that can be imagined for the human race.

Instead of saying that I took my Allen Edmonds loafers to a competent shoe repair shop last week, it is apparently now de rigueur to say instead, "I took my Allen Edmonds loafers last week to a guy who is very active these days in the shoe repair space". If you think I am being hyperbolic here, please think again! The unctuous, highly paid cretins who dominate healthcare administration in our country have recently added the noun SPACE to their list of automatic bullshit terminology. In other words, using the noun "space" is now a big fad in the Healthcare Administration SPACE. God help us. Please.

