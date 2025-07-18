Sensible Medicine

Elise Morse-Gagne
Seems to me there are really three stories here. One is about death certificates, and it’s a cautionary tale and an interesting one that I haven’t often contemplated. The second is about churnalism. But my assumption, reading the headlines, was that the *rise* in maternal mortality had not, in fact, occurred. Instead, reading your piece and skimming Datani’s, I see that the *lower* rates for three decades starting around 1980 were the illusory ones, and the current numbers — reflecting the nationwide use of the pregnancy checkboxes on the death certificates — are more reliable. Now that is a very different narrative, with its own disturbing eclat. “Our rates are not rising after all” implies “nothing to see here, move along.” On the contrary! It sounds as if your tendency to pessimism is more warranted than ever, because the actual takeaway appears to be, “US maternal mortality has not in fact been as low as we thought for over 40 years now. To understand the current numbers, we should not be looking for recent changes in maternal circumstances or health-care policy, but rather re-thinking our entire approach for the past half-century.” Talk about a story.

Cory Rohlfsen
Never seen a link so coy - not the CDC one ;) Great read!

