User's avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)'s avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
4m

In the me, the hospital scene from Idiocracy is a documentary:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/time-masheen

It’s also intriguing what kind of “madical” (sic!) paradigm is being applied:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/my-balance-theory-of-health-and-illness

Dan...'s avatar
Dan...
24m

First of all, AI is not intelligent. It is yet another piece of pre-programmed software, with some customization options and fast networking. Software. Nothing more, nothing less.

> synthetic agents that host clinical conversations and then deliver care before a human physician is ever involved

The core programming is secret and nobody really knows who, how often and in what way can alter its parameters, commands or what not. Exactly the same style as with the so called social media.

If I wanted to use this software in HC setting, I would need to check and double check all its productions on a regular basis. For the simple reason that accidental change of units of measure in dosing or similar product names may turn out catastrophic.

Will the HCWs check and double check AI outputs? No way.

Why? Because, first, they are already overburdened and hate their work as a result. They will simply affix a mental stamp “AI generated - must be true”. No liability attached. Second, AI is advertised as a God-like relief tool and miracle. It is preloaded with the trust Trojan horse. It is even streamlined to enhance this trust impression in fake conversations with the user. Many of AI’s responses are meaningless echoes of the user’s statements - adding the feel of a conversation flow, but stealing time and hiding the real machine nature of the software.

Thirdly, when you consult a human being, you can ask “How certain are you?” or “Have you done this or that?” The paperwork says one thing, but the reaction of the other person triggers “Lying” alarms right away. Or you do not have courage to ask such questions because the other person is a pre-AI god in the hospital - bad idea.

All in all, new type of software is being pushed which permanently and deeply alters the rules of human interactions and communication. Not in a good direction.

