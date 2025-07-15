Sensible Medicine

KTonCapeCod
KTonCapeCod
23m

As a PT, this concept scares me and at the same time, lessening the admin burden would be welcome. What I don't get is how can AI palpate my uterus, ovaries and breasts at a regular yearly exam? I also know AI can't mobilize your frozen shoulder. And I do know AI is coming for my job.

Michael L
22m

SO pleased that I will retire before 2030. I enjoy the direct doctor:patient relationship and resent the intrusive nature of screen-based data entry, etc that trivializes that service and interaction.

To paraphrase famed investor Peter Lynch: “Everything that (hospitals) touch turns to ****.” Those of us who became clinicians, and not data entry clerks or tech geeks mourn what has been lost.

