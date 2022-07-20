Sensible Medicine

Carrie C's avatar
Carrie C
Jul 20, 2022

“Come on, you can tell a lot if you really look at people.”

Probably one of life’s most important lessons and likely the most frequently missed.

Thank you for sharing a beautiful story. You were a very fortunate young man indeed.

Rainbow's avatar
Rainbow
Jul 20, 2022Edited

Thank you Dr Cifu. That was very good to read; so genuine and refreshing to know there are still doctors in this country who are thinking about what it means to practice medicine. I find the current system abhorrent.

Dr. Lawrence Palevsky MD (one of my heroes) says that the doctors today have lost their curiosity. And that the most important word in a doctor's vocabulary should be WHY? What is the cause of these symptoms? Because without identifying the root cause the correct remedy that will affect a cure (which is what doctors are supposed to be doing) cannot be arrived at.

Doctors today don't even use the word cure. It's not a part of their vocabulary. Doctors today "treat" with the use of surgery and drugs only. Well I have a problem with this because this is not true medicine. True medicine identifies symptoms, identifies root cause of symptoms and affects remedy and the medicine (or if necessary a surgery) that will affect a cure. That's what medicine is supposed to be doing! Curing!

Still and all, I'm glad to know there are high-quality individuals like you practicing thoughtful medicine and I thank you.

The system needs to be transformed from the ground up. And I hope it will be because we need to return holism to the picture. Doctors today treat lab tests they don't treat people and they should be.

Dr Palevsky, who is a brilliant pediatrician on Long Island, says he would love to open a school that teaches doctors how to give a physical exam; the way it used to be done.

" The care of the patient means, CARING FOR the patient"

Francis Peabody, MD

Harvard Medical School

https://hekint.org/2017/02/01/francis-peabody-caring-for-the-patient/

Yours sincerely,

Rainbow

