Sensible Medicine

Robert H Lopez-Santini
Cliff notes, paper chase, mini cassette recorder, index cards, and here we are now. At times, the future looks sketchy …

P Murray
Medical school tends to reward the students with the best memories but not everyone is an idiot savant who can recall pi out to 30 digits. Never heard of Sketchy but looking at a few images makes me believe that it would be useful.

Songs worked good for me because I have an unusual ability to remember song lyrics. I can still hear in my head, "Cat scratch fever..... Bartonella..... henselae" in Ted Nugent's voice.

