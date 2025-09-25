Sensible Medicine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Matt Cook's avatar
Matt Cook
4h

In the 1960s when I started school and grew up, autism was very rare. Now, we know numerous kids who are not just a little on the spectrum — they are barely verbal. Their parents are now saddled with a terribly disabled child, for life.

There is zero question to anyone like me, growing up with their eyes open, when we did, that autism has EXPLODED in being so common it’s crazy.

It is quite obvious. So no. This “autism diagnoses was broadened so now it’s common” hypothesis is fiction.

And, there are a number of excellent studies that show the dangers of this terribly aggressive vaccination schedule, worsened since 1990, as autism has exploded even more…and the myth of Reye’s Syndrome that resulted in switching away from baby aspirin…

…there are excellent studies showing that pregnant moms, and small children, exposed to acetominiphen have alarmingly larger odds of bearing an autistic child or becoming autistic, respectively.

The Reye’s Syndrome thing was a myth to begin with. And acetominoephen (paracetomol) affects the endocannabinoid system and in the earliest years of life, this system helps lay in the proper neural guiderails for the growth of the brain. This is precisely where autism seems to reside in the brain.

The fact that this comes from a president who is wildly unpopular with half the USA doesn’t mean it’s wrong.

4 replies
Amethyst's avatar
Amethyst
3h

The real question is what is the reason that a pregnant woman needs Tylenol?

A dehydration headache? An infection causing fever?

What if the culprit was the infection rather than the Tylenol?

24 more comments...

