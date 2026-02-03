Sensible Medicine

Westby Fisher
13h

Love the idea. Sounds sensible, even reasonable. But the idea flies in the face of Washington DC's consultants hired to increase throughput and increase revenues. Think of all the staff needed for such a venture that need to be hired, scheduled and vetted. (God I sound so, well, corporate!)

And therein lies the problem. Corporations are running medicine, not doctors. 28-year old MBAs who have never sat before a patient know what needs to be done, not you.

I have no doubt we'll never get back to yesteryear in medicine, but our current construct is not tenable. The populist movement in medicine is growing. We hear from our patients who can't find a doctors as the quiet quitting movement grows or their primary care ad specialty docs move to direct pay models, Medicare Part B mushrooms 10% in a single year, and even the murder of an insurance executive is strangely celebrated, Change is coming because it has to. The current system feeds elites and ignores the populace. God help us if "single payer" is the answer since things will only get worse. But then again, that might have been the plan all along.

Allison
11h

I volunteer at a free clinic where our main practitioner is a nurse practitioner. We have a few volunteer physicians, and a volunteer medical director that oversees the NP. This work well. The NP can handle most cases, leaving the more complicated cases for the physicians. If she has questions, she can speak with the medical director.

I have seen a lot of physicians question the abilities of NP's instead of embracing a team approach where NPs could see the basic patients and physicians could focus on complex cases.

In a team approach patients should be able to meet with the team, at least once, so they know who the physician and NP are, as well as any other ancillary staff. It would allow for the structure of care to be explained to the patient. In this way, a patient becomes a member of the team and doesn't feel like they are being pushed aside by the physician.

