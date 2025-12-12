Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David AuBuchon's avatar
David AuBuchon
3hEdited

"New study: Pickleball eye injuries decline following new guidance. Eye strain from reading pickleball articles rise 1 million percent."

(Need to hire an article spotter. I couldn't afford my last guy as he wanted reimbursement for his spotter. Every time he came over there was just this endless chain of people holding hands.)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Donna's avatar
Donna
3h

And I am pretty sure that drinking from the garden hose when I was a kid has somehow shortened my lifespan 😝

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
35 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Editors · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture