Matt Cook
I can’t imagine an instance when I would take a statin, or recommend someone else take a statin.

The odd thing is, that when you take statins, you have side effects. They are very, very common in a sizable percentage of people taking them, just an empirical guess 5 - 15%.

But when you look at the studies, side effects are very rare. There is so much bias, so much.

“Importantly, despite the small reductions in nonfatal heart attacks and strokes, statins were not associated with a reduction in serious illness overall (relative risk = 0.99; 95% confidence interval, 0.94 to 1.04).4 Adverse events from statin use include myalgia and new-onset diabetes at a rate of 4.8% (number needed to harm [NNH] = 21) and 0.49% over five years (NNH = 204), respectively.5,6 Other adverse events, although often reported, have not been well studied.”

Source: https://thennt.com/nnt/statins-persons-low-risk-cardiovascular-disease/

George
Statistical reanalysis of this study is illuminating. Sensible Medicine is doing a fine job.

The bottom line in the current conclusions about statin use for asymptomatic patients is that most accrue a mild ARR of MACE Of 3-5% over 10 years. Meaning that 95-97% of those patients receive no benefit. A fair unbiased presentation of this to patients is required to arrive at “shared decision making “.

