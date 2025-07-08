Sensible Medicine

runsalot 48
9h

Very interesting so far. Although this article is directed at the food enemies through the decades, we should also note that there are stars that also have been made by possible questionable evidence. Currently, protein has been named a champ. The definition of adequate protein has been expended and food companies are responding like they did with food enemies.

Elise Morse-Gagne
7hEdited

Interested and looking forward to the rest. I tend to ignore the nutrition headlines and try to look at how foods fit into the wider landscape. I’m wary of ultra processed foods and foods with a lot of added sugars mostly because they are developed and over-sold by large corporations that in my opinion do immense harm ecologically and economically. I’m quite sure that added sugars are an addictive substance coaxing me to pay money to companies that don’t have my welfare in mind. So I think it’s possible much of the hype and emotionalism is not about nutrition alone, but about Americans’ suspicion that we are being exploited, rather than fed. And my own suspicion only grows when I see the graph of how much UHP food different countries consume, with the US heading the list. While the analysis of the nutritional evidence is intriguing, the economic and environmental context is always going to be important to me.

4 more comments...

