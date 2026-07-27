Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

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John Rothrock's avatar
John Rothrock
7h

I truly don’t know what to think, personally or professionally.

I’ve had atrial fib since my second year of medical school, some (“many” is a relative adjective) decades ago, and for years the mainstays of my treatment were digoxin and quinidine….which at least made me feel part of the gang – seemingly half of my adult patients – AF or no – were taking one or the other drug (mostly digoxin).

Now I see a patient on digoxin about once every six months, and quinidine is a word roughly on a par with bathroom wall graffiti. On the other hand, despite having had no problems with rate controlI I have been taking metoprolol for years, and in my clinics I frequently encounter AF patients on a beta blocker per guidelines but with heart rates <60 and systolic pressures of <110 despite having 85-year-old brains that perhaps need a somewhat higher cardiac output/cerebral perfusion pressure for those brains to work at peak efficiency.

I have spent my career helping to develop evidence-based therapies for stroke and for migraine… and yet the current guidelines in my own medical neck of the woods do not always match up with the ever-changing existing evidence. I suspect the same maybe so for the beta blockers.

Unfortunately, guidelines can act much like the clinical trials that create those guidelines: like steamrollers that seek to flatten a diverse population with diverse needs into one where “one size fits all“.

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Witsd's avatar
Witsd
7h

Who, exactly, are “those measuring how well I practiced evidence-based medicine”? The clipboard nurses? Joint Commission? Insurers? I’m asking honestly—I am not a physician and don’t know how this monitoring works.

Physicians don’t have the full freedom to treat their patients as they see best.

One commenter said it well: it’s these “One size fits all” guidelines. How did we get here? Everyone BUT the patient’s physician is making decisions on how best to treat their patient. I get it that there are quacks doing really crazy things—and I bet they’re still doing them because they aren’t a part of these monitored health settings. There’s a place for oversight, but how do we let doctors be doctors?

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