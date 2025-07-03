Sensible Medicine

Mary Braun Bates, MD
10h

Framing is yet another example of why it is important to have a consistent source of primary care. My patients, through years of talking with me, have noticed how I frame things and the manner in which I tend to evaluate and present evidence. If it is not congenial to the manner in which they think, they drift into other doctor's schedules and if it is congenial, they say things like, "I didn't want to do what my specialist said until I talked with you."

The manner of framing is one of the many things that get folded into what a patient means by "I trust my doc."

James D. Polk
7h

I recently wrote my honors these on this topic and one of the interesting things about this from a biomedical ethics standpoint is that these framing biases bring informed consent into question. Since a patient’s consent can be solely dependent upon how the procedure or medication is described, the patient is not actually consenting to the intervention but to the way in which it is described. Hypothetically speaking, there is someone who consented under the survival rate description that would have dissented if given the mortality rate description. Therefore, if consent is dependent on the way in which the procedure is described and not the procedure itself, the patient’s consent might actually be invalid (if we are taking the common view of consent here). Also to note: I am not commenting with any medical expertise so I don’t have much boots on the ground experience here, just some philosophical research. Anyway, I found this article to be very interesting and enjoyed it!

