Suzanne
4h

Such a poignant story that shows the importance of tuned-in communication. I’ve thought about this when docs write “refused” or “denied” or “complained of…” in their notes in the EHR. Why not “declined” or “reported” - rather than making me sound like an obstinate teenager?

Tina C
3h

Adam, I am writing to let you know, I appreciate you and your thoughtfulness. Sharing your thoughtful documentation and reflection of patient encounters is a bonus for the SM community. Thank you.

