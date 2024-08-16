Sensible Medicine

Randall Burchell
Aug 16

Technology is fragile, humans are robust. We lost our computer system a few times, and had to close our group practice office. We had no paper records - no med lists- no history- no schedule. In the “ old days” , we would see them with a flashlight and the paper chart . We lose it if we don’t use it. The newer docs are already face buried in their computers and not really looking at the patient during much of the interview. We’re starting to disconnect from each other, and not just in medicine.

KTonCapeCod
Aug 16

The EMR I use to document physical therapy care has an AI option. I know nothing about it. I haven't test run it. I am not sure why except the fear that using it may turn us into clinicians who are not engaged in what we do. PT could easily become a place where the AI PT tells you to do XYZ exercises for shoulder pain. Maybe I can become an RV dweller and treat remotely. That does sound lovely for a month! It is also why I never did telehealt. The eye to eye and hand on patient is crucial for my wanting to do this job some 20+ years later!

