Jed Magen
25m

It appears to me that you have structured your argument such that you maximize evidence for your position and do not mention evidence that would make your argument more open to dispute. While progress on HIV vaccines is not moving very quickly, HIV is still a significant problem world- wide. For example in Malawi, about 50% of hospitalized patients are HIV+. While suppressive therapies are very good now it is critically important to note that with the demise of USAID and PEPFAR, demonstrably, many individuals are now not receiving their therapies as a direct result of US policy. It seems to me US policy is now in advertently demonstrating the need for a vaccine. As a further point, I am not aware of any US agency or official making the argument you make here. The totality of US global health policy leads one to conclude that rather than a reasoned position like yours, policy is made based on ideological beliefs divorced from evidence and seeming indifference to the morbidity and mortality these policies are causing. In short, these policies have no evidence base. What you have done is come up with an after the fact explanation.

JC's avatar
JC
29m

Fantastically provocative piece. Nice work. (The public is still going to lose their shxt. But some strong arguments.) _JC

