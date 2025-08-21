Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve Cheung's avatar
Steve Cheung
21m

For a study purportedly investigating patients who are sedentary and with poor diet…the enrolled subjects did not seem very sedentary or eating particularly poorly…even at study outset. So the results would not seem generalizable to the study authors’ intended population.

And the participants also seemed very motivated to adhere to the program…which is also a trait that may lack generalizability, esp without a true control group as you’ve noted.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
David AuBuchon's avatar
David AuBuchon
1h

Wouldn't the two stated flaws most likely each cause underestimation of the relative benefit? Though even still it would be unclear how much benefit is just from socializing. Perhaps the control group should just be pure socializing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Editors
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture