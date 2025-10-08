Sensible Medicine

This Fortnight in Medicine X

Leucovorin & autism, GLP1s & HFrEF, a special guest, and a bit of good natured disagreement.
Adam Cifu, MD
,
John Mandrola
, and
Andrew J Foy
Oct 08, 2025
Two papers this week, with a bunch of articles that we referenced in the conversation. Also, the last Fortnight podcast was accidentally posted behind a paywall. It is now up and free to listen to. My apologies.

Folinic acid improves verbal communication in children with autism and language impairment: a randomized double-blind placebo-controlled trial

Effects of Glucagon-Like Peptide 1 Receptor Agonist Initiation in Patients With Heart Failure With Reduced Ejection Fraction and Implantable Cardiac Devices

