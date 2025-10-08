This Fortnight in Medicine X

Two papers this week, with a bunch of articles that we referenced in the conversation. Also, the last Fortnight podcast was accidentally posted behind a paywall. It is now up and free to listen to. My apologies.
Sensible Medicine is reader-supported. If you appreciate our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Folinic acid improves verbal communication in children with autism and language impairment: a randomized double-blind placebo-controlled trial
Folate Receptor Alpha Autoantibodies in Autism Spectrum Disorders: Diagnosis, Treatment and Prevention
Association Between Maternal Use of Folic Acid Supplements and Risk of Autism Spectrum Disorders in Children
Cerebral folate receptor autoantibodies in autism spectrum disorder
What Is Leucovorin, the Medicine Being Approved for Autism Treatment?
Effects of Glucagon-Like Peptide 1 Receptor Agonist Initiation in Patients With Heart Failure With Reduced Ejection Fraction and Implantable Cardiac Devices
Semaglutide and Cardiovascular Outcomes in Obesity without Diabetes
Effects of Once-Weekly Exenatide on Cardiovascular Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes
Effects of Liraglutide on Clinical Stability Among Patients With Advanced Heart Failure and Reduced Ejection Fraction
Increased Risk of Heart Failure Hospitalization With GLP-1 Receptor Agonists in Patients With Reduced Ejection Fraction: A Meta-Analysis of the EXSCEL and FIGHT Trials