Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

This Fortnight in Medicine XI

Is Adam wrong about dementia prevention? What about that U-shaped relationship between cholesterol and mortality? Can three people who agree argue about the benefits of statins?
Adam Cifu, MD's avatar
John Mandrola's avatar
Andrew J Foy's avatar
Adam Cifu, MD
,
John Mandrola
, and
Andrew J Foy
Oct 22, 2025
Share
Transcript

Total cholesterol and all-cause mortality by sex and age: a prospective cohort study among 12.8 million adults

Structured vs Self-Guided Multidomain Lifestyle Interventions for Global Cognitive Function: The US POINTER Randomized Clinical Trial

Share

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Editors
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture