Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Allan's avatar
Allan
8h

Good points, especially the one about the flawed comparison between myocarditis secondary to mRNA vaccination versus sars-cov-2 infection.

I've heard that comparison many times and each time it's been made disingenuously or in ignorance for exactly the reasons Vinay stated.

I've often wondered if the most prominent sequelae of the pandemic wasn't loss of the sense of smell, but the loss of the ability to be honest and argue in good faith, with those at highest risk being people working in medicine or public health (politicians and journalists having lost that long ago).

Finally, I very much agree that the focus shouldn't be on "defending" the (much diminished) trust in vaccines, but the rebuilding of it, and that HAS to start with transparency and accountability or not at all.

I wish Vinay and company all the best. We need their type of approach now more than ever..

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
medstudent's avatar
medstudent
8h

Scary that you even had to write this. So obviously true and plain to see for anyone not a political hack. It shows the very poor state of our profession. It has become partisan to a point of putting political gains above patient health. Kudos to Prasad for being brave and clear minded. He will be a hero.

Thanks again for writing this, but I am sad that you needed to.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
117 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Editors
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture