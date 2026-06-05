Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

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TOB's avatar
TOB
16h

I wonder how many of the patients looking for "enhancements" in pharmaceutical form would benefit from counseling from a very good nutritionist, or even a personal trainer, or another certified professional an a field adjacent to medicine.

I grew up thinking of doctors as someone to see if/when you were sick, and although your patients may pay you in a way that means visits are long, most of the conversations about drugs like GLP-1 agonists (and frankly, even some of those hobbyist products) need to be long talks.

"There's not a lot of evidence to support the use of Jamaican noni juice" is easy to say, but someone who wants that product might benefit more from a discussion of overall relationships with food, movement, environment, etc. Supplements and "juices" shouldn't be considered a magic bullet by patients any more than pharmaceuticals should, generally speaking. If there are nutritionists, registered dieticians, certified personal trainers, even licensed massage therapists whom you trust, referrals to people like that might better serve patients who come looking for magic. And you can always encourage your patients to spend more time on PubMed and less time on Facebook (and then have them read one of Dr. Prasad's articles about how to read a study and whether any particular study really tells us anything).

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Robert Gregg Perlmuter's avatar
Robert Gregg Perlmuter
15h

Once again, you are exactly correct. We trained to treat the ill. Most of prevention a person can do on their own. You don’t need a doctor to eat a healthy diet, get regular sleep, have healthy, social interactions, exercise regularly, avoid toxic substances, especially tobacco.

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