Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave Slate's avatar
Dave Slate
8h

Although not a healthcare provider, I firmly believe that cultivating a good sense of humor can help people reduce stress and lead healthier, happier lives. And sometimes one should go all out and get really really silly, like you did in this column.

BTW, I'm an elderly person, due to turn 81 next month. I don't have screen doors, but I still have a landline as my primary phone, and I don't even know what MyChart is. So I'm hoping my copious sense of humor will make up for these "anti-longevity" traits.

Cheers!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bhavin Jankharia's avatar
Bhavin Jankharia
6h

2nd stage would be to then move to CEL-V (fortified with vitamins), CEL-M (fortified with minerals), CEL-MV (fortified with both), CEL-Y (bottled by a yoga practitioner who infused the water with chakra energy)...so every 2 years, you can reinvent and charge a bigger premium.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Editors
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture