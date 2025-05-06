I enjoyed reading the comments on yesterday's post regarding the positive results of the ESSENCE trial of semaglutide vs placebo in patients with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH). Thank you to those who took the time to write.
I wanted to share some very brief thoughts on two basic tenets of medical practice that emerged from the thoughtful commentary.
This Substack remains free of industry support due to the generosity of our readers. Please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Sensible Medicine to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.