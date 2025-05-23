Sensible Medicine

My main concern with the EMR is that it has effectively killed the patient narrative. Patients have been reduced to an age, gender and long list of diagnoses, and consequently, we are technicians of their illnesses.

When I started in nursing 45 year ago, knowing and documenting the "backstory" was part of our responsibility. With consumer confidence in health care at a record low, restoring this information to the EMR would add humanity to the work we do. In the past week, I discovered the following among the inpatients I worked with:

- The 82 yo female being treated for a TIA was a 28 year veteran of the hospitals medical transcription department.

- The 21 yo male with a spontaneous pneumothorax had 9 visitors in his room because it was his graduation day. He had just earned a degree in aerospace engineering.

- The 71 year male who refused to go to a skilled nursing facility for rehab did so because he was the primary caregiver for his wife, who had undiagnosed dementia.

This information is not only interesting to know, but provides talking points for providers, and helps us to know our patients beyond their diagnosis, aiding our informed decision making. I believe it will also help reduce burnout, as we deepen the connections that led us into healthcare in the first place.

The VA system is wise to this issue and has initiated the VA My Life, My Story program, where a veterans life history is written up in a concise narrative and then integrated into their EMR. Their stated goal is to "humanize the patient experience". This history is the first thing visible to all providers as they enter the EMR. We can, and should, do this too.

I am certain this will be covered in a future post, but the EMR allows entry errors to be persistent. My mother experienced, (suffered), a periprosthetic fracture after hip replacement, requiring 12 weeks zero weight bearing. If I can get time detailing that scenario warrants its own post.

The morning after the surgery a perky therapist popped into her room, where I was camped out, announced, "OK, 50% weight toe touch today".

I corrected, "Nope, zero weight bearing for 12 weeks".

After arguing with her for some minutes, she confirmed I was accurate, and we determined that the weight bearing section of the record which had a weight bearing drop down selection button was "mis-clicked".

Had I not been there my mother could have destroyed the repair and potentially lost her leg.

That same error propagated through to the SNF, and 2 other facilities as she convalesced.

I have comment in my talks that my real job is keeping the health system from killing my mom, which gets a laugh, until they see I am not laughing and realize I am serious.

But I also agree that immediate access is also a huge improvement over shipping papers here and there.

