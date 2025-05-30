Sensible Medicine

KTonCapeCod
2h

I love this thread/series.

I read "We don’t know if intervening on an A1C of 5.8 helps. If it does, the NNT is enormous"...and if I were the patient, I would not know what NNT is, ha ha ha. It would mean a google search or another email to find out what NNT is!

As a PT, I spend a lot of time dispelling myths due to imaging. I only wish the neurosurgeons would either read my notes, or call me. The xray reads severe OA of the spine, the MRI reads spondylolisthesis Grade 2, moderate foraminal narrowing (not even in the area that would be associated with the current symptoms/presentation). Yet the patient is now convinced she has a severe problem. The neurosurgeon is now offering this patient surgery. And a good history would show this almost 80 yo woman has NEVER had back pain until 1 month ago. So the changes on imaging couldn't explain this presentation. But a good history to show stress related to a dental procedure and family stress could be a source of symptoms. And if you can do a half kneeling squat on both legs with no pain, and I were a neurosurgeon, I wouldn't operate on an anxious lady who has NEVER had back pain until now. But that is just me. And this patient is convinced, it is severe, that is what the xray said!

And I did have a friend whose doc never read the xray, which showed something suspicious in her lungs on xray. The patient finally read the result 6 months later because she was still short of breath (she never looked at it before this later date). It did turn out to be stage IV lung CA. Not saying 6 months of an earlier diagnosis would have changed the trajectory. But I bet it nagged the patient until she passed. Maybe if she had been reading the results, she would have asked sooner. And then maybe that would have resulted in more devastating treatments now that I am saying this. :(

The Layperson's Layperson
3h

Not everyone has Adam Cifu as their GP. Some of us have DOs from the Melvis Scruggs School of Osteopathy. They need some sort of oversight believe me.

