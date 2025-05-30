I did my residency at Beth Israel Hospital in Boston. Some people think of it as The House of God, I think of it as the home of Open Notes. Dr. Tom Delbanco was the chief of General Internal Medicine while I was there and was already advocating that patients have access to their medical records. He encouraged me to document clinic visits in notes that I’d be comfortable with my patients reading. He explained to me that not only is this the right thing to do but also that “patients will read the notes, or at least their lawyers will.” In this wonderful article, Dr. Delbanco explains the philosophy behind open notes.

I completely embrace the concept of open notes. When I document about a patient, I am writing about a person. This person deserves to understand my thinking about their health. Yes, I occasionally hold things back – if I think there is a small chance of a terrible diagnosis, I see no reason to share this possibility – but the chart belongs to the patient.

Laws and mandates are complex but most institutions have gone far beyond open notes and now release most results as soon as they are available. I am convinced that this does more harm than good. Like notes, test results belong to the patient. Nothing should be kept from them. But results are complicated. It has taken me decades to understand the nuance of results, including:

the complexity of normal -- standard deviations, differentiating normal variance from disease, and how cut points are determined;

how to interpret normal, age-related changes in results;

how Bayesian reasoning plays into to test interpretation;

the importance of considering present values in light of those from the past.

Given this complexity, patients are constantly confused or frightened by results. This confusion creates stress and anxiety for patients and extra work for their doctors providing reassurance about normal or unimportant findings.

Here are some of the reasonable, but totally avoidable, questions I’ve gotten in the last few weeks. My “responses” are italicized.

“My Hgb A1C is abnormal at 5.8. Do I have diabetes?” No. 5.8 would have been considered normal until just a few years ago. Risk does increase as the A1C climbs, but there is no tenth of a point when the risk suddenly jumps. We don’t know if intervening on an A1C of 5.8 helps. If it does, the NNT is enormous. Just keep trying to exercise more and limit the concentrated sweets. “My chest x ray says I have COPD. How can this be? I have never smoked. What should we do?” You do not have COPD. COPD is not a diagnosis made on a CXR. You have no risk factors or symptoms. “My brain has diffuse volume loss (or nonspecific white matter changes), do I have dementia?” You do not. I can only hope to be as sharp as you are when I am 88. In fact, I’m sorry I am not as sharp as you are now, and I am 58. This is normal aging of the brain. “My GFR is abnormal. I looked it up and I have stage 3 chronic kidney disease. Why have you never told me about this? I looked back and it seems like my GFR is falling. It is 58 now while it was 64 ten years ago?” You GFR is calculated from a formula that includes your age. Your creatinine has been rock-stable. You have stayed in good shape. Your GFR falls a bit as your age increases. You have not risk factors for kidney disease. Your kidneys will outlive you. Why is my mean corpuscular hemoglobin high? I don’t know. The rest of you blood counts are perfect. Your MCH has always been at, or just above, the upper limit of normal. This is just you. What are we going to do about that calcium in my aorta (cyst in my kidney, 4 mm mass on my adrenal)? Nothing (nothing and nothing).

One can argue that forcing these conversations is net positive. Patients deserve to have these conversations to learn about the intricacies of their health. Patients may also take more time to study their results and thus might discover things that their doctor misses. Patients may even see time sensitive abnormalities and react to them before a doctor does.

These points are all valid, at least theoretically. At the risk of jinxing myself, I can say that in 30 years, only once did a patient call attention to a result I had misread. (This lead to work up of what turned out to be a false positive — I got lucky). Never have I been alerted to a result that I needed to see earlier. Yes, learning more about the tests is good, but this comes at the cost of patient anxiety and provider exhaustion.

The EMR has made medical care better and safer. Patients have better access to their providers and their medical records enabling them to be more involved in their care. 24-7-365 electronic EMR communication (last week) and immediate access to test results (this week), however, causes harm to patients, doctors, and nurses, beyond the benefits they provide. We need to carefully roll back these “advances”.