We publish this well-written account of a vaccine injury from a regular Sensible Medicine reader. As an editor, I had a conversation with her and reviewed basic documents to confirm the factual content. I will limit comments to paid subscribers. JMM

Like many in February 2021, I had listened for months to public health authorities and followed the recommendations to “flatten the curve” of Covid-19.

As a life-long vaccine supporter, I was thrilled when the covid vaccines came out. On 2/7/21, I enthusiastically received the Pfizer vaccine from my local health department. The next day I noticed red dots first on my hands, then spreading to the rest of my body. That evening I read an article in the NY Times profiling people who developed immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) after receiving the vaccine, including a Florida physician who died after receiving it.

A dim memory emerged; I had experienced ITP 18 years before, in 2003. Could the vaccine have ended my long remission?

The next morning, after a sleepless night thinking about the article and the spots all over my body, I developed a nose bleed that continued for hours. Sobbing and terrified, I went to a walk-in clinic and had labs drawn.

As I had feared, my platelet level was 4 (normal is 150,000-400,000). The red dots were petechiae.

I was diagnosed with ITP, admitted to the hospital, and started on IVIg. The ITP proved refractory. For the next five months, my platelet levels hovered around 10, so I underwent almost daily infusions of IVIg and platelets. For each infusion, I sat in the clinic for five to eight hours. Many weekends I stayed overnight in the hospital for my infusions. My husband stayed home, working and caring for our children, then four and five years old.

In July my platelets improved and I seemed to be in remission. But the following May, the ITP returned. I resumed frequent infusions. During that summer, I also developed hemolytic anemia.

On October 12, 2022, I woke up severely weak and exhausted, and with a terrible headache and back pain. I was instructed to go to the ED, where labs revealed my hemoglobin level was 4 (normal is 11.6 -15).

I was medivaced to the University of Washington where I stayed for two weeks. I have almost no memory of my first three days there. At its lowest, my hemoglobin reached 3. I received multiple treatments, including Cytoxan and plasmapheresis, and was started on a high dose of prednisone.

By the time I was discharged, I had lost about 15 lbs of muscle. I could barely step down from the curb to the street. When I got home, I would walk and up down the stairs twice and fold laundry for exercise.

My health had been decimated. We had also spent roughly $15,000 out-of-pocket since February 2021, mostly in medical costs, but also in additional child care and my family’s expenses in Seattle. Luckily, we had health insurance. If we had not, our finances would have been decimated too. To the tune of millions.

My health improved over the next several months and I’m now in better shape. My trust in public health, however, may never recover. As a life-long believer in vaccines, this experience was surreal.

I had taken the vaccine willingly, and for two main reasons. First, I am immunocompromised since receiving a liver transplant 34 years ago, at age nine. I have always been healthy, but as someone who has been immunocompromised most of my life, I understand the benefits of most vaccines, and the importance of herd immunity. Before this, I had received many vaccines, and none had caused a problem. The second reason I got the vaccine was a sense of duty to my community. I trusted what I had been told, i.e., that the vaccine was safe and effective, and would stop transmission.

I believe one of the most pernicious results of the discourse surrounding the vaccine and vaccine injuries, (i.e., lack of humility and inability to admit mistakes in the covid response; idea that vaccine injuries are a coincidence; injuries are rare and unimportant; discussion about injuries only amplifies anti-vaccine rhetoric), is that people like me – rational and historically trusting of public health and vaccines – have lost trust in these institutions.

Some examples: I reported my reaction to VAERS and “V-Safe” in February 2021, but the CDC took a year to reach out to me. A local physician urged me to vaccinate my kids against covid, despite my dangerous adverse reaction. A physician at the hospital in Seattle, while trying to convince me to take other vaccines, asked doubtfully “Are we sure this was caused by the covid vaccine?”

This arrogant, dismissive, and disbelieving attitude is problematic for public health and society overall. It further undermines trust and leads to more vaccine hesitancy even for established childhood vaccines. Rates have already fallen in the United States. Texas is in the midst of a measles outbreak.

In addition to the gaslighting, there is no path for those of us injured by the covid vaccine to recoup our financial losses. The PREP Act of 2005 bestowed legal immunity upon vaccine manufacturers and created the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP), ostensibly to compensate people injured by a “countermeasure” such as the covid vaccine.

The CICP has been harshly criticized in several places, including here, here, and here . There is at least one active lawsuit alleging that it is unconstitutional.

Is it sensible to grant pharmaceutical companies immunity for injuries caused by vaccines, but not to provide a functional alternative to pursue compensation?

In my case, I developed ITP within 24 hours of the vaccine; I tested negative for covid on hospital admission; additional testing (including a bone marrow biopsy) revealed no other explanation for the ITP; some studies link the covid vaccine to ITP; my hematologist wrote to the CICP stating that he believed the vaccine incited my ITP.

Yet the CICP denied my claim. I did not meet its near-impossible standard of proof. Those of us injured by the covid vaccine have no right to judicial review of our claim denials. We have no access to the evidence used to deny our claims. We are not told who reviews our claims, or whether they are qualified or have a conflict of interest. We do not get to question the reviewer who denies our claims. The program does, however, entitle me to two letters from the CICP telling me that the covid vaccine did not cause my adverse reaction. I guess it was a coincidence.

As of February 1, 2025, the CICP has received 13,659 claims for covid vaccine injury. It has reviewed 3,730, but has found just 66 eligible for compensation. The CICP seems to exist merely to deny claims. It is in the interest of public health to overhaul this program.

When it comes to the covid vaccines, the government and public health broke the social contract and destroyed their own credibility.

I – and many others – did what our government asked. We did what we thought was right. We were all in this together. Then we were abandoned. Is it sensible to roll out a vaccine, injure people with it, insist it did not injure them, remove any real pathway to recoup out-of-pocket expenses, and expect people to take the next vaccine that comes along?

Fool me once.