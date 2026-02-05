We seem to have many budding (or maybe former) philosophers among the readers of Sensible Medicine. A couple of weeks ago, it was Plato; today, it is a dive into epistemology.

Adam Cifu

Have you ever asked your student or intern, “What is a diagnosis?”

I often pose this question to the students and interns who rotate through inpatient pediatrics with me. Understanding the answer to this question affects how doctors approach solving problems. It will make novice notes more organized and easier for experienced clinicians to understand.

Often, trainees tell me that a diagnosis is simply a description of “a constellation of symptoms.” More than once, I have been told that a diagnosis is a billing code. I sometimes have to do quite a bit of steering before we arrive at the idea that, when possible, a diagnosis must offer a coherent explanation for signs and symptoms. Facts cannot speak for themselves. We have to make sense of discrete facts and organize them within a structured explanatory model.

Learning that diagnoses must explain rather than simply describe illness changes how trainees write their assessments. The quality of notes improve and trainees understand what it means to move from a “reporter” to a “synthesizer”. They begin to make arguments in their assessments, rather than merely summarize the patient’s clinical data and hospital course.

After asking trainees to define what it means to make a diagnosis, I often ask how modern medicine differs fundamentally from non-modern medicine. Folk medicine, or pre-modern medicine, also attempts to explain signs and symptoms. “Doctor, why am I sick?” is a question that has always preoccupied people.

Most trainees respond to my second question by saying that modern medicine is “evidence-based.” Because I can be irritating, I’ll ask, “What do we mean by evidence?”

I am grateful for Vinay Prasad and Adam Cifu’s distinction between reductive and empirical evidence in Ending Medical Reversal. I typically teach that evidence is a tether that ties the explanations for patients’ signs and symptoms to the real world. Once an explanation is proposed, you can go to the real world and gather information that can prove the explanation as correct or incorrect.

For example, if the explanation for a fever, cough, and shortness of breath in an otherwise healthy adolescent were an imbalance of “qi” or “yellow bile humor,” what could possibly be collected in the real world to inform one that such an explanation is right or wrong? If the explanation is pneumonia, defined as a bacterial infection of the alveoli and terminal airways, one can observe an elevated white count, decreased oxygen saturation, crackles on exam, and chest X-ray findings. These findings are what Dr. Prasad calls reductive evidence. The treatment that then follows typically depends on what he calls empirical evidence. Large, controlled clinical trials have found that, if the patient is not too sick, treating with high-dose oral amoxicillin for 5 days yields optimal results in most otherwise healthy adolescents.

We generally require building a cumulative body of evidence from multiple lines of testing to increase confidence in our explanation. The probability that evidence gathered from multiple lines of testing would converge on a single explanatory hypothesis becomes vanishingly low if the explanation is incorrect and arrived at by chance. Importantly, requiring evidence leads to epistemic humility. There always remains a possibility that your explanations are wrong or that the treatments you prescribe are ineffective. If they are, you’re going to find out. Being rigorous about evidence is the only way for medicine to detect errors and institute corrections. By grounding medicine in evidence, we make it self-corrective.

Modern medicine also demands honesty about both ignorance and uncertainty. A good hallmark of a trustworthy doctor is her ability to say "I don't know" or "the scientific community doesn't know yet." This crucial point probably does not get enough emphasis in medical education. A proper philosophy of modern medicine mandates that we-- both collectively and individually-- must never pretend to know things we don’t know.

This is why I think that some basic training in philosophy would help a medical trainee understand why what we call conventional medicine is superior to any other non-science-based system of medicine. A doctor of modern medicine must have no compunction in acknowledging that requiring explanations for signs and symptoms to be tethered to reality is objectively better than being unaccountable to reality.

This brings me to my point that trainees ought to understand that modern medicine must prioritize truth above all. Truths are statements about reality, and evidence is what ties our concepts about diseases to reality. The purpose of medicine is to uphold individual human dignity by addressing illness, saving lives, and relieving suffering. Without a grounding in reality and a commitment to truth, we cannot fulfill this purpose.

Medical institutions must build trust with their communities by publicly declaring that truth-seeking is their highest priority. By making truth-seeking in medical training the highest goal, trainees gain a powerful arsenal against indoctrination and dogma within a hierarchical educational structure rife with power differentials and peer pressure. As physicians, we must vigorously defend the philosophy that underlies our profession and be unapologetic in affirming that we have the privilege of serving the best medical tradition ever devised.

Dr. Erica Li is a pediatrician in Washington State. She went to medical school at UC Davis and trained in general pediatrics in Los Angeles. She currently teaches medical students and interns. Certified in Pediatric Hospital Medicine by the American Board of Pediatrics, Dr. Li is technically a subspecialist who identifies as a generalist.

