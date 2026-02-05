Sensible Medicine

M Makous
8h

Insightful essay.

I'll offer a different angle that is relevant to us all: When is a diagnosis not a disease? Alternatively, are diagnoses always 'diseases'. For example, One may argue that red hair is a diagnosis, but it surely is not a disease. Constitutional short stature is not a disease but some parents may demand treatment. How about Gilbert syndrome (mild hyperbilirubinemia)? --a lab finding with no clinical relevance to the affected individual, though an ill-informed clinician may decide to 'work it up', which itself may be cause harm. At one time homosexuality was a disease, and then by fiat it wasn't. The American College of Cardiology's can double the population of hypertensives by stroke of pen by redefining hypertension. Drug manufacturers won't rest until every one of us carries a diagnosis of hypercholesterolemia and is taking their pills.

How about a positive covid test in an otherwise asymptomatic individual? In many jurisdictions, these souls had serious limits on their civi liberties based on the evidence-free assertion that they 'might' spread covid. And contrary to evidence, public health authorities considered vaccinated individuals as if they wore a magic cape that prevented the spread of covid. Compare this to the 30 percent of the general public who walk around with staph aureus in their noses. Like those with a positive covid test they 'might' spread staph infection to another, right? Outside of high school wrestlers, this risk is extremely low and not worth our concern. Common sense reigns, and we don't treat staph carriers as infected pariahs.

The point of the above examples, among many more, is the influence of sociology on medicine. The sociocultural norms of society subject medicine to massive biases that easily result in net harm.

Anthony Michael Perry
9h

I always thought that the old medical CPC challenge of the revered expert making the diagnosis was antiquated and silly. But the challenge of "making the diagnosis" seems to be carried to the extreme in these days of coding correctly to get the maximum payment.

I have had my diagnostic coups. During my internship in 1964 I worked up a patient on the woman's ward who explained to me about how she one by one gained weight, started to get increased blood sugar, then blood pressure, then some increased hair on her lip, stretch marks on her abdomen and bruises on her arms. My sole diagnosis on my handwritten H&P was Cushing's Syndrome and wouldn't you know she turned out to have a pituitary tumor. My resident and attending were flabbergasted.

I also recall in my practice a long-time patient who on one of her visits sat across from my desk and kept pushing up her eyelids with her finger. She was getting myasthenia gravis and I guessed it, the only time I ever saw it. I was quite proud of myself, although there was no resident to impress that time.

But by and large I never viewed what I did for my patients to be making a diagnosis and applying the corresponding treatment. My view is that medical practice is a service relationship that starts with an individual with a unique medical concern. Each one of us has attained a certain body of medical knowledge and what we do is to take that knowledge base, modified by our experience and personal human skills, and we use the resources available to us and our colleagues in our community and apply it to the problem of that individual person sitting in front of us who comes to us seeking help and advice.

When I was still in practice and dutifully coded my bills for the third-party payors I always used a single broad multipurpose diagnosis. These days as I understand it that doesn't fly if you want to make the best income. Too bad. We should be paid by how well we satisfy the patient.

