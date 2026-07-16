Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

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Jonathan Chung's avatar
Jonathan Chung
2h

This was great! I’ve always been a little annoyed by the appeal to credentialism on social media and this post really describes why I feel that way quite eloquently

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Deepak Sirdeshmukh's avatar
Deepak Sirdeshmukh
1h

Vinay: It’s good to have you back to the complex world of medical decision making, after your hiatus.

In this case, the conceptual arguments make sense, but from a practical standpoint, is the question not this: When should a physician/clinician rely on standards and scientific evidence, and when should they make the judgement weighing intuition versus patient context?

That is a) agency lies and should continue lie with the physician b) the real question is what inputs they use.

And – why not consider the event of a physician using both data and experience to make the decision, but just weighing each differently, based on the case at hand?

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