Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

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Daniel Flora, MD's avatar
Daniel Flora, MD
12m

I agree with the authors here. As a hematologist, I often see the end result of missing the “borderline” patient, and I do think our ferritin cutoffs are often too conservative. Doing more in medicine is not always better, and iron deficiency still needs to be diagnosed thoughtfully.

But this is a cheap blood test, and treatment is safe, effective, and available over the counter. Waiting for patients to become symptomatic or anemic before acting is reactive medicine. Avoiding morbidity by recognizing early iron deficiency will ultimately save the system $ as well.

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George's avatar
George
33m

Given the difficulty measuring “brain fog”, fatigue etc even a RCT of screening would be difficult to perform. I find it hard to believe that the high percentages of iron deficiency cited above are clinically meaningful. Reminds me of recent “data” suggesting that more people have pre- diabetes, anxiety, ADD, spectrum disorders etc.

Before I start treating asx low ferritin I would need several concordant RCT justifying same.

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