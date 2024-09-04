Which US Presidential Candidate is More Anti-Science?
Prasad and Cifu debate the question. Their arguments offer readers a chance to stop and think. I insisted that they make their case in less than 500 words. (You are welcome.)
Hi everyone. It is John. I am allergic to political discourse in the public sphere but Adam and Vinay are not. The question for this column is which candidate for US president is more anti-science?
I agreed to introduce this debate for two reasons. First, Sensible Medicine is a place dedicated to medical reasoning, which cannot be unwound from science. Though medicine is not all science, you cannot be an effective clinician without appreciating the fundamentals of science. You also cannot be effective if emotions regarding policy and politicians leak into the exam room. This column, therefore, is an exercise in thinking.
The second reason I introduce these essays is that both authors are persuasive writers. So, if nothing else, what follows is a lesson in (short) writing.
I posted a poll at the end of the column. Please participate. But, please, keep the comments well argued and free of vitriol. I side strongly with one of these essays. And…Adam and Vinay are good friends who happen to disagree on many things. That is normal.
Here is Adam Cifu
No politician “follows the science.” He or she must balance economic, electoral, and many other factors with scientific truths in making decisions. Accepting that fact, Donald Trump is the more anti-science candidate for president.
I welcomed this assignment because I know what Dr. Prasad will argue. He will laud Trump for Operation Warp Speed. I also tip my hat to Trump for backing this initiative, though I think that faced with the COVID pandemic and the bleak economic outlook, any president would have acted the same. Dr. Prasad will note some of Harris’s essentially antediluvian COVID stances in hiring guidelines while ignoring that the most egregious COVID-control overreaches occurred while Donald Trump was president.
We are doctors, so he and I will be tempted to allow COVID policies to dominate our arguments. COVID is actually the least important issue here, so I will get it out of the way. A few reminders of how President Trump elevated politics over science. He famously said we would be done with COVID once warm weather arrived in 2020 – that’s what we wanted to hear. He pitched hydroxychloroquine and convalescent plasma, treatments that were unlikely to work and were already failing in studies. (I’ll ignore his spectacular statement on UV light and cleaning solutions). The greatest irony of Trump’s COVID policy was that after supporting Operation Warp Speed, he hesitated to fully endorse the COVID vaccine. Although science supported the benefit of the vaccine, his political supporters did not.
Let’s move on from COVID. The absolute difference in deaths between a perfectly and poorly managed COVID pandemic will be a blip compared with what we can expect to experience from climate change. Pandemics, even in pre-vaccine, pre-germ theory eras, come and go. Without concerted human efforts, climate change will only progress.
Trump repeatedly dismisses climate change as a hoax. He withdrew the United States from the Paris Agreement. Not only did he not act to thwart climate change, but he willfully rolled back the progress that had been made, cancelling environmental regulations designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Behind his actions are supporters positioned for short term gain from the fossil fuel status quo. In contrast, a policy that faces the facts, works to prevent the worst changes, and prepares us for the inevitable ones, is good for the health and economy of our nation as well as that of our children (not to mention and grandchildren).
This article from 2021 enumerates the 112 environmental regulations that Trump canceled.
Deciding whom to vote for is a personal decision. One must consider a candidate’s stances on myriad issues, the importance of which each of us weighs differently. Our decision also involves our expectations for future challenges and how we expect candidates will respond to these tests. I am not so self-important as to tell someone how to vote. If a candidate’s commitment to science is something you consider, Donald Trump is the more “anti-science” of our presidential candidates.
Here is Vinay Prasad:
Harris plans to continue Biden’s agenda, as such, there are 4 ways in which she is anti-science.
Public health policy
Harris will continue approving annual COVID19 boosters, including for kids as young as 6 months old, without randomized trials. Biden-Harris’ CDC recommends boosters even for people who have had COVID 4 times before. Under Harris, by 2028, some kids will get 12 or more doses. In contrast, nearly all European Nations restrict boosters to the elderly. There is no evidence to support aggressive boosting, and it may be harmful.
Furthermore, this administration just paid for more COVID19 tests without data that these tests improve outcomes. On boosters & tests, Harris will transfer public money to pharmaceutical and testing companies and not know if health is improved.
Gender identity
Although the Biden-Harris administration opposes surgeries in transgender minors, they support hormonal blockers. Yet, this recommendation lacks high-quality evidence, per the UK Cass report. That document concludes,
There are many reports that puberty blockers are beneficial in reducing mental distress and improving the wellbeing of children and young people with gender dysphoria, but as demonstrated by the systematic review the quality of these studies is poor.
Adding,
It may appear surprising that the novel use of a drug for this purpose did not require a more rigorous drug trial. This is because of the way drugs are licensed and can be used off-label.
Harris also supports individuals born as men but identifying as females competing against women in sports. This may discourage women from athletics, with the positive downstream effects on college attendance and women’s role in the labor force, and such a policy appears fundamentally unfair given sex differences in athletic performance.
Affirmative action
A diverse medical labor force is desirable, but the Biden administration’s Supreme Court justices rely on faulty data. In her dissent to a case striking down affirmative action, Ketanji Brown Jackson claims that white doctors result in nearly double the risk of death when taking care of black babies than black doctors. Sadly, the referenced paper did not establish that the black doctors were even seeing the black babies on the wards (rather than being unit director), and the effect size is implausible. Discussed at length on Episode 3.08 of Plenary Session.
On both issues of gender and diversity, Harris’s team routinely offers faulty or weak science in support of their pre-existing narratives, rather than objective appraisal of data.
Censorship
You cannot have science without free exchange of ideas. Harris’s deputy campaign manager was instrumental in government censorship of dissenting views during COVID19. Mark Zuckerberg recently wrote to congress:
A government that can force you, under penalty of loss of employment, to get a vaccine that does not halt transmission, and prevent you from criticizing them on social media is not only anti-science, but arrogant and dangerous.
For these reasons, Harris is anti-science.
I appreciated the debate and the good nature surrounding it. I give the nod to Prasad.
He laid out better arguments on more pressing issues.
Public health policy:
Good points on both sides, but I don’t think one can be more “anti-science” than when Harris, in a 10/2020 VP debate (as a Black & SE Asian woman), stated she would not take a Covid-19 vaccine if Trump was the one recommending it. It was really irresponsible from a public health standpoint for someone in her position to say that (knowing it could send mixed messages) & very disappointing.
Gender identity:
Agree current administration/Harris make a mistake by ignoring the UK Cass Report. Dear readers, PLEASE read the Cass Report VP references (or at least SOME of it). There are children being given medication with lasting impact based on studies of poor quality….let that sink in. Imagine if we had had a systematic review of the literature that took over 3 years to complete & had over 100 references when the opioid epidemic was just starting—how many lives could have been positively impacted by changes in prescribing/care approach at that stage instead of years later? We are missing a huge opportunity if we do not pay attention.
On men in women’s sports: the recent rule changes to Title IX under (Biden)Harris may have been well intended, but are disastrous to girls/women in sport & go against the spirit of the original legislation /ignore the sex binary well established in evolutionary biology. I can attest to the value of having a protected women’s sports category to compete in as a means to help pay for my college & as an opportunity for growth that gave me the confidence/ skills needed to succeed in medical training. If you have not been an athlete, it may be hard to fully understand the moral injury it causes to girls when they are told (by adults in authority) that their rights don’t matter. To those who argue, “this is such a small number of people, what’s the big deal?” I urge you to visit: https://www.shewon.org/
Censorship:
Agree with VP points.
This highlights a disturbing trend with the media in general over the last 10+ years, which physicians need to push back against. It should never be OK for media to treat serious physician researchers / physicians with disdain just for attempting to float ideas (not demands that their ideas be implemented, just a request that they be CONTEMPLATED) that are counter to popular opinion in the moment. One example: CNN’s John Berman and Yale epidemiology professor Harvey Risch, MD, PhD had an interview in 8/2020. Keep in mind this was at a point in the pandemic in which there were no vaccines & ZERO treatment options for high risk outpatient Covid-19 infected individuals…I have never seen a person of Dr. Risch’s stature be treated so poorly by a member of the press. Berman took an infantilizing & chiding tone toward his subject throughout the interview while proceeding to incorrectly use the term “random” instead of “randomized” when referring to clinical trials no fewer than 10 times!!! (You can count for yourself below; if posed as a drinking game, it would be ill advised).
https://www.mediaite.com/tv/cnn-chyron-trashes-yale-doc-during-tense-interview-with-berman-yale-epidemiologist-insists-against-evidence-hydroxychloroquine-works/amp/
Sorry, I guess I wrote an essay instead of a comment, but this is an important time in history, and this one struck a nerve. Even though I’m not terribly excited by either option, these issues are important.
A poor showing from both debaters, to be honest.
Adam's critique of Trump's covid response falls a bit short- besides the hydroxycholorquine debacle, he didn't just think that covid would diminish during the warmer weather- he spent the nascency of the pandemic denying its existence, and then the majority of the rest of the year insisting that it would simply disappear forever. Let's not forget the freewheeling about the potentiality of bleach and other such disinfectants being employed in certain ways during a press conference...
The left's response to covid has been very misguided, but that doesn't mean that the right's position is the product of rigorous thought- it simply happened to align with political interests. People decide to listen to the experts who tell them what they would like to hear.
If you zoom out of covid, you'll see a long history of anti-vaccine sentiment, including recent rumblings about cutting funding for schools that have any vaccination requirements (this would include measles). Beyond his dismissal of climate change in general (the consequences of which will far outweigh any societal harms that could manifest from the handling of the covid pandemic or misguided transgender care), the man literally edited a NOAA hurricane path map with a sharpie marker because it suited him....
Donald Trump has no allegiance to any principle whatsoever. He will say or do whatever is politically expedient, or whatever happens to pop into his mind. Obviously all politicians are compromised to various degrees by their interests, but Donald Trump wields these characteristics to such an extreme that the risk is cataclysmic.
Vinay's arguments are quite weak, as well. These criticisms, are, in actuality, about the medical establishment and professional organizations- not politicians. Politicians are not equipped to critically appraise medical literature- they listen to the professionals in the room, and they go with the "consensus". He seems to be missing the forest for the trees.
The survey included here is completely worthless. I admire Vinay's incisive thinking in regards to critical appraisal of medicine, but one's head would need to be buried in the sand to not notice the type of brain-dead conspiratorial-thinking and reality-detached crowds he attracts polluting the comments sections of his social media posts. This is by no fault of his own, it is simply a result of individuals swept up on confirmation bias. Though it is ironic to observe, given the juxtaposition of his well honed thoughts versus that of the audience who will praise him but doesn't seem to get him.