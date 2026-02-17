Sensible Medicine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TomD's avatar
TomD
8h

My wife was diagnosed with FTD by a top neurologist at Columbia about 14 years ago. All kinds of scans and other tests all for nothing IMO. We were told that typical patients can live about 11 years from initial diagnosis. And that's pretty much what happened as she died 3 years ago. There was no treatment then and while I've stopped the amount of reading I do on the subject, it seems little if anything has changed. So at 80, the next time my PCP wants to do the clock or count backwards or 3 words tests, I'll ask why. Should it be discovered I'm cognitively impaired, what's our next steps? I already eat and exercise well. I see no personal ROI in going down this rathole. Just my non medical opinion

Reply
Share
1 reply
Nicholas Jones's avatar
Nicholas Jones
6h

I completed a fellowship with Dr. Marshal Folstein at Jonhs Hopkins in the early 90s. Perhaps the most important clinical pearl I learned was his admonition “The diagnosis of Alzheimer’s comes from the history.” I spent the next 30 years in academics and clinical practice telling medical students, residents , and colleagues that an appropriate diagnosis depended upon a careful history of symptoms, progression, and functional impact. Your comments are very helpful.

Dr BJ

Reply
Share
22 more comments...

