Kathy
6h

Dr. Mandrola, I have followed you for years, and in no way do I mean to lessen your previous writings by saying that your statement that you are in the “shit happens” camp is my favorite of all! I am a retired Occupational Therapist and have read many history and physicals. As my years of experience increased, I saw that the H and P did not tell the whole story. So many patients with complicated histories were functioning very well, and many who had very few issues were floundering. And many who did everything “right” had cancer or something else, and others who broke all the rules were not all that debilitated. I like to think living “right” is a hedge against shit happens, so that is what I live. But as I have gotten older I also have decreased the pressure I put on myself, because of the reality of shit happens. And also, in my opinion, that “super natural” only means we humans have not yet figured out the sophistication of the cosmos and the divine (and we never will.) Thank you for all you do!!!

William Wilson
5h

Thanks for your insights. I have had intermittent atrial fib for over 20 years. I had several failed ablations and took blood thinners for several years. About 10 years ago, I switched to high-dose omega-3 for the antiplatelet effects and stopped the blood thinners. So far, so good.

