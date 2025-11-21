Sensible Medicine

Marjorie Busby
15h

As a healthy 75-year old, what I need at the required annual or semi-annual visit is information about what I can do to maintain a healthy lifestyle in terms of nutrition, weight and the best quality diet in terms of protein and other nutrients, supplements that may be useful or current news in the media about nutrition and health that should be disregarded; discussion about exercise opportunities that will keep me moving physically and activities in the community and about maintaining intellectual health. I am not interested in vaccines or a lot of preventive screenings which waste my time. It really is about quality of life at this point.

Joseph Marine, MD
14hEdited

A wise and humble piece that all physicians can learn from. We accomplish both more and less than we think. We must content ourselves with the small victories and incremental improvements. We can also all do more to promote wellness. I tell most of my patients that they have more control over their health than I do.

