Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Saul's avatar
Saul
2h

It will be interesting to see the pace of improvement of these “agents” especially regarding patients who present with more complex histories. How will AI resolve potentially contradictory data?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jerome Kassirer's avatar
Jerome Kassirer
11m

Some will find it odd that the accompanying editorial, which covers the same ground, is not cited. JPK

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Editors
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture