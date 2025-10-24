Sensible Medicine

Juliet Romeo
1h

Thoughtful piece; while I still trust doctors such as yourself and some others, I’ve come to the view that ‘medicine’ and ‘science’ should not really touch human existence if humans are eating sensibly, exercising, managing their health and living a constructive life (family, faith, purpose). This should minimise the demand for and reliance on the industrial complex of both sectors.

Jon M.
20m

I'm not an anti-vaxxer, but I am skeptical of the COVID vaccine. By "skeptical" I *don't* mean that I believe in any conspiracies about it; I am not against it per se, but I want to be convinced by data. This study provides good evidence that a booster is effective for those >65 y/o, at least for a limited number of months.

Am I reading the subgroup analysis right? For <65 yr, the confidence intervals for Risk per 10,000 Persons overlap, and thus there isn't a statistically significant link (or there is at most a weak link) between COVID vaccine uptake and better COVID-related health outcomes at 6 months for those under 65?

If so, I think this study supports my exiting belief: a booster is demonstrably helpful for >65 yr and should be carefully considered by those >75 yr and/or those with underlying conditions; a booster is *possibly* helpful for those < 65 yr; a booster is likely of no benefit to people under, say, age 50. (I would be happy to reevaluate the last of these three claims with a good study like this one aimed at <50 yr; this study was silent on a younger cohort.)

